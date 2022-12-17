Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.6% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $112.17. The company has a market capitalization of $276.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.