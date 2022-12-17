Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.23.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 174,994 shares of company stock worth $20,789,743 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $313.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.25. The firm has a market cap of $412.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

