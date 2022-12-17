Advisory Resource Group Has $480,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $35,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $165.71 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $313.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.25.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.23.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,994 shares of company stock valued at $20,789,743. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

