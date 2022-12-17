Woodstock Corp Sells 1,839 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.9% of Woodstock Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 14,694 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $3,997,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the third quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 184,206 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.23.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,994 shares of company stock valued at $20,789,743. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average is $155.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $313.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

