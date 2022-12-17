Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases 606 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 20,610.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 222.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V opened at $206.89 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $389.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.74 and a 200-day moving average of $202.21.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

