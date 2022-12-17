Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.