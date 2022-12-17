Canandaigua National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 29.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in AT&T by 125.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 877,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after buying an additional 488,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

