DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,169 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,499.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $79.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average is $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $99.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

