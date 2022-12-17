NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Trimmed by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,463 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $84.14 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $167.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

