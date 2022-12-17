CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.8 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $114.53 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.