Tiaa Fsb Has $21.90 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 62,744.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 319,368 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 347.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $555.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $495.70 and a 200-day moving average of $506.64. The company has a market cap of $225.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.89%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.