Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Raised by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Prologis by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $112.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.06.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

