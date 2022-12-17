DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $5.14 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,333 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.23.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 174,994 shares of company stock valued at $20,789,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $412.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

