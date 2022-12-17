The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

