Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.25 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITW opened at $216.79 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.17 and a 200-day moving average of $201.96.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

