The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

