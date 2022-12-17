Woodstock Corp Sells 886 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.4% of Woodstock Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,015,000. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.44.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.34 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84. The stock has a market cap of $331.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.35 and a 200-day moving average of $296.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

