Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after buying an additional 465,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,782,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,486,000 after acquiring an additional 282,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,205,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $97.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 135.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.31.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

