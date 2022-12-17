Bonness Enterprises Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

INTC stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

