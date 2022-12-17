Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,777,000 after acquiring an additional 30,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,988,000 after acquiring an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 869,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,585,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,376,000 after acquiring an additional 39,609 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,562,000 after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $246.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.87 and a 200-day moving average of $238.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

