Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Lifted by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.15.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.72 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.15 and a 200 day moving average of $162.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

