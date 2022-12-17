16,137 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,137 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 69.1% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 28,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 59.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 271,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 101,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

