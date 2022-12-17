Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Boosted by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 0.4% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

