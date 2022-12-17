Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,989 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.8% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $90.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.07. The company has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.