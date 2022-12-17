Tiaa Fsb Has $9.09 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.07.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

