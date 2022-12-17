Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 48,928 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,738 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $160.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average is $102.07. The stock has a market cap of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

