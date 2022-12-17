Tiaa Fsb Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 209.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,066 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

