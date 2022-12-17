Addenda Capital Inc. Takes $4.81 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,688 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FDX opened at $171.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.52.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.