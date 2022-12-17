Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the quarter. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.