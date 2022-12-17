167,495 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 167,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

