CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $523.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $531.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

