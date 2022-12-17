Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,580,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,829,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after buying an additional 1,328,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $523.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $531.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $489.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

