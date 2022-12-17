Woodstock Corp Has $770,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Woodstock Corp trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,897 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,320,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Intel by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 47,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 128,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Intel by 53.6% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 43,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its stake in Intel by 21.5% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 337,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 59,640 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

