Jacobs & Co. CA Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.34 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.21.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

