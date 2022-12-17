Kathmere Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,044.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,551.6% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,915.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 40,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,076.7% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 16,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,956.9% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 165,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 157,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $90.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.77.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

