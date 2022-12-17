Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 76,225 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,898.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,225 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

GOOG opened at $90.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.