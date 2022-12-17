Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,305,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 423,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,011,000 after buying an additional 73,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $104.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $431.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.