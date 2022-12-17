Rise Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.67 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

