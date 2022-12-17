Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Trimmed by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 694.8% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $459.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

