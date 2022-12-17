Rise Advisors LLC Sells 420 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rise Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $104.70 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $431.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

