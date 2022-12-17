Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases 607 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $171.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

