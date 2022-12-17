Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $657,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,902.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,191,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,776,073,000 after acquiring an additional 252,657 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,858.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,107,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,609,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $90.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

