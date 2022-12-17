Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $493,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,198.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.3% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,869.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 25,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,734.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,442.5% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $90.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

