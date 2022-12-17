Pflug Koory LLC Sells 250 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pflug Koory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in Chevron by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 8,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chevron by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 11,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $168.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $326.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.