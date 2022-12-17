Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $206.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $389.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.21. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

