Telemus Capital LLC Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.2% during the third quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 68,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.7% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 63,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 405,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36,336 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 433,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 45,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.
AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
