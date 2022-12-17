AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,584,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $39,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,176,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,506 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

NYSE:T opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

