Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases 260 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $240.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.75.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.