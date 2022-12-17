AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of AT&T by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 877,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after acquiring an additional 488,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

T opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

