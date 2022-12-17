Tributary Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zoetis by 46.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,198,000 after buying an additional 736,720 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $144.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.90.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

